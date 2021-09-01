The Divisional President of Ball (NYSE: BLL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional President of Ball (BLL – Research Report), David Kaufman, sold shares of BLL for $100.3K.

Following David Kaufman’s last BLL Sell transaction on March 18, 2021, the stock climbed by 13.7%. In addition to David Kaufman, 5 other BLL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ball’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.46 billion and quarterly net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.8 billion and had a net profit of $94 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.76 and a one-year low of $77.95. Currently, Ball has an average volume of 503.38K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.13, reflecting a -4.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.28M worth of BLL shares and purchased $3.69M worth of BLL shares. The insider sentiment on Ball has been positive according to 154 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Colorado-based Ball Corp. was founded in 1880 and provides aluminum packaging products to the beverage, personal care, automotive, paint, healthcare, and household products industries. It operates in four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace.