The Divisional Officer of TELUS International (CDA) (NYSE: TIXT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Officer of TELUS International (CDA) (TIXT – Research Report), Christian Legat, sold shares of TIXT for $9.37M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TELUS International (CDA)’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $533 million and quarterly net profit of $16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $391 million and had a net profit of $43 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.70 and a one-year low of $26.92. TIXT’s market cap is $9.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.00.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $35.25, reflecting a -2.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.13M worth of TIXT shares and purchased $80.99K worth of TIXT shares.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality. The solutions offered by the company include Digital Experience, Customer Experience, Advisory services, and Back Office & Automation among other services.