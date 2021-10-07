The Divisional Managing Director of Vermilion Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional Managing Director of Vermilion Energy (VET – Research Report), Darcy Blake Kerwin, exercised options to sell 6,977 VET shares for a total transaction value of $89.95K.

Following this transaction Darcy Blake Kerwin’s holding in the company was decreased by 8% to a total of $1.35 million. In addition to Darcy Blake Kerwin, 3 other VET executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Vermilion Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $437 million and quarterly net profit of $451 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $209 million and had a GAAP net loss of $71.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.41 and a one-year low of $2.28. VET’s market cap is $1.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.80.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $10.25, reflecting a 4.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Vermilion Energy has been negative according to 159 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.