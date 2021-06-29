The Divisional Managing Director of Canadian Bank of Commerce is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Managing Director of Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM – Research Report), Harry Kenneth Culham, exercised options to sell 7,400 CM shares for a total transaction value of $1.08M.

Following Harry Kenneth Culham’s last CM Sell transaction on March 05, 2021, the stock climbed by 19.9%. In addition to Harry Kenneth Culham, one other CM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Canadian Bank of Commerce’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.92 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.65 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.55 billion and had a net profit of $400 million. The company has a one-year high of $120.65 and a one-year low of $65.41. Currently, Canadian Bank of Commerce has an average volume of 25.98K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $125.37, reflecting a -8.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Bank of Commerce has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which provides banking and wealth management services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets.