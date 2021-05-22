The Divisional Managing Director of Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Managing Director of Barrick Gold (GOLD – Research Report), Gregory Alan Pool Walker, sold shares of GOLD for $366K.

Following Gregory Alan Pool Walker’s last GOLD Sell transaction on March 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.5%. This is Walker’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Barrick Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.96 billion and quarterly net profit of $538 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.72 billion and had a net profit of $400 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.22 and a one-year low of $18.64. Currently, Barrick Gold has an average volume of 14.49M.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.49, reflecting a -15.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Barrick Gold has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canada-based Barrick Gold Corp. is engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development.