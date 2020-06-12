The Divisional General Manager of Exco Technologies (Other OTC: EXCOF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional General Manager of Exco Technologies (EXCOF – Research Report), Paul Robbins, sold shares of EXCOF for $34.1K.

In addition to Paul Robbins, 9 other EXCOF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $6.50 and a one-year low of $3.10. Currently, Exco Technologies has an average volume of 275.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $34.1K worth of EXCOF shares and purchased $2.25M worth of EXCOF shares. The insider sentiment on Exco Technologies has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Paul Robbins’ trades have generated a -3.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment. The Automotive solutions segment produces automotive interior components and assemblies primarily for seating, cargo storage, and restraint for sale to automotive manufacturers and suppliers. The company was founded on July 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.