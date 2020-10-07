The Divisional Executive Vice-President of Westport Fuel Systems is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Executive Vice-President of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT – Research Report), James Douglas Arthurs, exercised options to sell 2,766 WPRT shares for a total transaction value of $6,641.

In addition to James Douglas Arthurs, 5 other WPRT executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following this transaction James Douglas Arthurs’ holding in the company was decreased by 3% to a total of $145.9K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Westport Fuel Systems has an average volume of 114.08K. The company has a one-year high of $3.39 and a one-year low of $0.70.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.75, reflecting a -60.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $94.94K worth of WPRT shares and purchased $123.1K worth of WPRT shares. The insider sentiment on Westport Fuel Systems has been neutral according to 92 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.