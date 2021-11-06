The Divisional Executive Vice-President of Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is Selling Shares

On November 5, the Divisional Executive Vice-President of Waste Connections (WCN – Research Report), James M Little, sold shares of WCN for $344.4K.

Following James M Little’s last WCN Sell transaction on March 11, 2021, the stock climbed by 32.6%. In addition to James M Little, 3 other WCN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Waste Connections’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.6 billion and quarterly net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 billion and had a net profit of $158 million. The company has a one-year high of $138.23 and a one-year low of $97.02. Currently, Waste Connections has an average volume of 470.83K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.94, reflecting a -6.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Waste Connections has been negative according to 159 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James M Little's trades have generated a -18.4% average return based on past transactions.

Waste Connections, Inc. is an integrated solid waste management services company. It provides waste collection, waste disposal, transfer, and recycling services in the US and Canada.