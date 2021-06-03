The Divisional Executive Vice-President of Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is Buying Shares

Today, the Divisional Executive Vice-President of Suncor Energy (SU – Research Report), Kristopher Peter Smith, bought shares of SU for $258.3K.

This recent transaction increases Kristopher Peter Smith’s holding in the company by 19% to a total of $1.41 million. Following Kristopher Peter Smith’s last SU Buy transaction on March 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Suncor Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.68 billion and quarterly net profit of $821 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.39 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $3.53 billion. The company has a one-year high of $25.46 and a one-year low of $10.67. Currently, Suncor Energy has an average volume of 638.93K.

Starting in May 2021, SU received 12 Buy ratings in a row. 11 different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.06, reflecting a -14.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Suncor Energy has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Suncor Energy, Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company which is specialized in producing synthetic crude from oil sands. The company also engages in exploration, acquisition, development, production, and marketing of crude oil in Canada and internationally. It also markets and trades in natural gas, crude oil, byproducts, refined products, and power.