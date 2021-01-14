The Divisional Executive Vice-President of Ivanhoe Mines is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Executive Vice-President of Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF – Research Report), Matthieu Bos, exercised options to sell 123,900 IVPAF shares for a total transaction value of $911.3K.

Following Matthieu Bos’ last IVPAF Sell transaction on January 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.8%. In addition to Matthieu Bos, one other IVPAF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Ivanhoe Mines has an average volume of 46.95K. The company has a one-year high of $6.16 and a one-year low of $1.35.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.29, reflecting a -21.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ivanhoe Mines has been neutral according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Matthieu Bos' trades have generated a -21.1% average return based on past transactions.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.