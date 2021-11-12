The Divisional Executive Vice-President of Canada Goose Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional Executive Vice-President of Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS – Research Report), Michael Blackford, exercised options to sell 4,000 GOOS shares for a total transaction value of $252.7K.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $233 million and quarterly net profit of $9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $195 million and had a net profit of $10.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.94 and a one-year low of $28.10. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 38.05.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.65, reflecting a -7.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canada Goose Holdings has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The Direct to Consumer segment refers to the online sales through its e-commerce sites to customers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and sales to customers from company-owned retail stores in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London, New York City, and Toronto. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.