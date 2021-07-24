The Divisional Executive Vice-President of Aritzia is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Executive Vice-President of Aritzia (ATZAF – Research Report), Philippa Morgan, exercised options to sell 20,000 ATZAF shares for a total transaction value of $700.9K.

Following Philippa Morgan’s last ATZAF Sell transaction on October 22, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.5%.

Based on Aritzia’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $247 million and quarterly net profit of $17.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.60 and a one-year low of $12.46. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.54.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.65, reflecting a -15.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Aritzia has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. The Company designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and United States.