The Divisional Executive Vice-President of AngloGold Ashanti (Other OTC: AULGF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Executive Vice-President of AngloGold Ashanti (AULGF – Research Report), Maria Esperanza Sanz Perez, sold shares of AULGF for $9.48M.

Following Maria Esperanza Sanz Perez’s last AULGF Sell transaction on March 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.3%. In addition to Maria Esperanza Sanz Perez, 3 other AULGF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $26.81 and a one-year low of $15.44. AULGF’s market cap is $11.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 107.10. Currently, AngloGold Ashanti has an average volume of 10.

The insider sentiment on AngloGold Ashanti has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. is a mining and exploration company. It explores, mines, and produces gold. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.