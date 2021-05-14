The Divisional Chief Operating Officer of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Chief Operating Officer of Thomson Reuters (TRI – Research Report), Brian S Peccarelli, sold shares of TRI for $1.6M.

Following Brian S Peccarelli’s last TRI Sell transaction on September 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 18.9%.

Based on Thomson Reuters’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion and quarterly net profit of $5.04 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.52 billion and had a net profit of $193 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.14 and a one-year low of $64.48. Currently, Thomson Reuters has an average volume of 585.82K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.17, reflecting a -12.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Thomson Reuters has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomson Reuters Corporation is a multinational media conglomerate which engages in providing news and business information services to professionals. It offers value-added information and technology to users in the fields of accounting, financial services, law, tax, corporate training and assessment, reference information, higher education, scientific research and healthcare.