The Divisional Chief Operating Officer of Thomson Reuters is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Chief Operating Officer of Thomson Reuters (TRI – Research Report), Brian S Peccarelli, exercised options to sell 12,971 TRI shares for a total transaction value of $1.02M.

Following Brian S Peccarelli’s last TRI Sell transaction on August 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.4%. In addition to Brian S Peccarelli, 2 other TRI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Thomson Reuters’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion and quarterly net profit of $193 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.42 billion and had a net profit of $180 million. The company has a one-year high of $82.50 and a one-year low of $52.23. Currently, Thomson Reuters has an average volume of 460.76K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.98, reflecting a -3.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Thomson Reuters has been negative according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products, focusing on intuitive legal research powered by emerging technologies and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools and analytics to government and law firms. The Corporates segment serves corporate customers, including the seven largest global accounting firms, with full suite of offerings across legal, tax, regulatory and compliance functions. The Tax Professionals segment offers research and workflow products, focusing on intuitive tax offerings and automating tax workflows to government taxing authorities. The Reuters News segment supplies real-time, multi-media news and information services to newspapers, television and cable networks, radio stations and websites around the globe, as well as to Refinitiv. The Global Print segment offers s legal and tax information primarily in print format to customers around the world. The company was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.