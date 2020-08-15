The Divisional Chief Operating Officer of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Chief Operating Officer of Magna International (MGA – Research Report), Tommy Joseph Skudutis, sold shares of MGA for $4.86M.

In addition to Tommy Joseph Skudutis, one other MGA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $57.09 and a one-year low of $22.75. Currently, Magna International has an average volume of 735.02K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.36, reflecting a 1.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Magna International has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures; Power and Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors and lighting and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.