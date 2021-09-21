The Divisional Chief Executive Officer of Savills (Other OTC: SVLPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Divisional Chief Executive Officer of Savills (SVLPF – Research Report), James Sparrow, bought shares of SVLPF for $122.5K.

Following this transaction James Sparrow’s holding in the company was increased by 20% to a total of $983.5K. This is Sparrow’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $18.82 and a one-year low of $10.16. Currently, Savills has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.57.

The insider sentiment on Savills has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Savills Plc engages in the provision of corporate finance advice, investment management, and property related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Transaction Advisory; Consultancy; Property and Facilities Management; and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment comprises of commercial, residential, leisure, and agricultural agency and investment advice on purchases and sales. The Consultancy segment involves in providing professional property services, which includes valuation, building consultancy, environmental consultancy, landlord and tenant, rating, planning, strategic projects, and research. The Property and Facilities Management segment offers management of commercial, residential, and agricultural property for owners. The Investment Management segment includes investment management of commercial and residential property portfolios for institutional or professional investors, on a pooled or segregated account basis. The company was founded by Alfred Savill in 1855 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.