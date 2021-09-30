The Divisional Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Holdings (Other OTC: RYCEF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF – Research Report), Andreas Schell, sold shares of RYCEF for $42.04K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Rolls-Royce Holdings has an average volume of 198.77K. The company has a one-year high of $3.20 and a one-year low of $0.88.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.69, reflecting a 15.4% upside.

Andreas Schell’s trades have generated a 13.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense, ITP Aero, and Corporate. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment includes engines, power systems and nuclear systems for civil power generation. The Defense segment consists of military aero engines, naval engines, submarines and aftermarket services. The ITP Aero segment provides aeronautical engines and gas turbines. The company was founded in March 1906 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.