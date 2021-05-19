The Divisional Chief Executive Officer of Glanbia is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional Chief Executive Officer of Glanbia (GLAPF – Research Report), Hugh Mcguire, exercised options to sell 4,524 GLAPF shares for a total transaction value of $64.69K.

Following Hugh Mcguire’s last GLAPF Sell transaction on February 24, 2021, the stock climbed by 4.4%. This recent transaction decreases Hugh Mcguire’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $2.03 million.

The company has a one-year high of $16.80 and a one-year low of $9.90. GLAPF’s market cap is $4.89 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.50. Currently, Glanbia has an average volume of .

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.93, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Glanbia has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients. The Glanbia Ireland segment manufactures and sells cheese and dairy ingredients, and a range of consumer products from farm inputs. The All other segment includes both the results of other equity accounted investees who manufacture and sell cheese and dairy ingredients and unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.