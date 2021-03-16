The Divisional Chief Executive Officer of eXp World Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional Chief Executive Officer of eXp World Holdings (EXPI – Research Report), Jason Michael Gesing, exercised options to sell 40,000 EXPI shares for a total transaction value of $1.9M.

In addition to Jason Michael Gesing, 5 other EXPI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on eXp World Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $609 million and quarterly net profit of $7.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $274 million and had a net profit of $811K. The company has a one-year high of $90.00 and a one-year low of $3.26. EXPI’s market cap is $7.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 254.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $9.41M worth of EXPI shares and purchased $206.9K worth of EXPI shares. The insider sentiment on eXp World Holdings has been negative according to 243 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jason Michael Gesing's trades have generated a -368.5% average return based on past transactions.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. owns and operates eXp Realty, which is a cloud-based international residential real estate brokerage. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The company was founded by Glenn Darrel Sanford on July 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Bellingham, WA.