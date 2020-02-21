The Div. President of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Div. President of Huntsman (HUN – Research Report), Monte Edlund, sold shares of HUN for $73.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.66 and a one-year low of $17.33. HUN’s market cap is $4.83B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.77.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of chemicals for the plastics, automotive and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.