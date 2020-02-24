The Director of IT of Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Director of IT of Synalloy (SYNL – Research Report), Michael Padden, sold shares of SYNL for $1,783.

Based on Synalloy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $73.64 million and GAAP net loss of $953.4K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.67 million and had a net profit of $549.4K. The company has a one-year high of $19.65 and a one-year low of $10.54. Currently, Synalloy has an average volume of 27.81K.

The insider sentiment on Synalloy has been positive according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals Segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc. (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc. (Specialty).