The Director of Artesian Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Director of Artesian Resources (ARTNA – Research Report), Nicholle Renee Taylor, exercised options to sell 5,153 ARTNA shares at $19.06 a share, for a total transaction value of $198.3K.

Following Nicholle Renee Taylor’s last ARTNA Sell transaction on May 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.5%. In addition to Nicholle Renee Taylor, one other ARTNA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Artesian Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $24.74 million and quarterly net profit of $5.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.55 million and had a net profit of $4.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.26 and a one-year low of $30.01. ARTNA’s market cap is $349 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.60.

The insider sentiment on Artesian Resources has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.