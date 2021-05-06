The Director of AptarGroup is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Director of AptarGroup (ATR – Research Report), George Fotiades, exercised options to sell 9,500 ATR shares at $56.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.47M.

Following George Fotiades’ last ATR Sell transaction on January 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 38.9%. This is Fotiades’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on PLD back in June 2020

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AptarGroup’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $777 million and quarterly net profit of $83.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $722 million and had a net profit of $55.25 million. The company has a one-year high of $156.14 and a one-year low of $99.11. ATR’s market cap is $10.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.80.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $157.25, reflecting a -1.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on AptarGroup has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AptarGroup, Inc. develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market. The Pharma segment supplies pumps and metered dose inhaler valves to the pharmaceutical market worldwide. The Food & Beverage segment sell dispensing and non-dispensing closures and, to a lesser degree, spray pumps and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, IL.