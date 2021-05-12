The Director Designate of Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Director Designate of Sun Life Financial (SLF – Research Report), Stephanie Coyles, bought shares of SLF for $19.86K.

Following Stephanie Coyles’ last SLF Buy transaction on February 18, 2021, the stock climbed by 5.6%. Following this transaction Stephanie Coyles’ holding in the company was increased by 3% to a total of $640.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $55.07 and a one-year low of $31.18. Currently, Sun Life Financial has an average volume of 20.71K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.74, reflecting a -11.0% downside. Six different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Sun Life Financial has been neutral according to 126 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sun Life Financial Inc. is a Canadian financial services company and is one of the world’s largest insurers. The company provides life and health insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients globally.