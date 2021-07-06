The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of OTP Bank Nyrt (Other OTC: OTPBF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of OTP Bank Nyrt (OTPBF – Research Report), Antal Kovacs, bought shares of OTPBF for $99.99M.

Following Antal Kovacs’ last OTPBF Buy transaction on June 10, 2021, the stock climbed by 23.6%. This recent transaction increases Antal Kovacs’ holding in the company by 7% to a total of $5.24 million.

Based on OTP Bank Nyrt’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $325 billion and quarterly net profit of $93.24 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $320 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $4.18 billion. The company has a one-year high of $54.26 and a one-year low of $30.68. Currently, OTP Bank Nyrt has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $430.8M worth of OTPBF shares and purchased $99.99M worth of OTPBF shares. The insider sentiment on OTP Bank Nyrt has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

OTP Bank PLC provides universal financial services through several subsidiaries. It performs traditional banking operations via its bank in Hungary. OTP Group also operates in Slovakia, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, and Russia. Other group activities include car leasing and investments. Insurance services are offered to OTP’s clients in collaboration with French insurance company Groupama. Loans make up the majority of the group’s earning assets, specifically retail mortgage loans, corporate loans, and retail consumer loans. A majority of the bank’s net revenue is net interest income.