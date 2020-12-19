The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of OTP Bank Nyrt is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of OTP Bank Nyrt (OTPBF – Research Report), Tibor Johancsik, exercised options to sell 1,299 OTPBF shares for a total transaction value of $17.61M.

In addition to Tibor Johancsik, 6 other OTPBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OTPBF’s market cap is $8.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a one-year high of $30.68 and a one-year low of $28.82. Currently, OTP Bank Nyrt has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on OTP Bank Nyrt has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OTP Bank PLC provides universal financial services through several subsidiaries. It performs traditional banking operations via its bank in Hungary. OTP Group also operates in Slovakia, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, and Russia. Other group activities include car leasing and investments. Insurance services are offered to OTP’s clients in collaboration with French insurance company Groupama. Loans make up the majority of the group’s earning assets, specifically retail mortgage loans, corporate loans, and retail consumer loans. A majority of the bank’s net revenue is net interest income.