The Deputy Chairman of Sberbank Russia OJSC (Other OTC: AKSJF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Deputy Chairman of Sberbank Russia OJSC (AKSJF – Research Report), Svetlana Kirsanova, sold shares of AKSJF for $3.14M.

AKSJF’s market cap is $65.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.90. Currently, Sberbank Russia OJSC has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Sberbank Russia OJSC has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others. It operates through the following segments: Moscow, Central and Northern Regions of European Part of Russia; Volga Region and South of European Part of Russia; Ural, Siberia and Far East of Russia; and Other Countries. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.