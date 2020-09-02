The CVP, TAVR of Edwards Lifesciences is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CVP, TAVR of Edwards Lifesciences (EW – Research Report), Larry Wood, exercised options to sell 10,698 EW shares at $21.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $910.3K.

Following Larry Wood’s last EW Sell transaction on May 18, 2012, the stock climbed by 72.3%. In addition to Larry Wood, 3 other EW executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $86.41 and a one-year low of $51.51. EW’s market cap is $53.41 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 72.50. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.43.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.36, reflecting a -1.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Edwards Lifesciences has been negative according to 138 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. Its portfolio includes technologies designed for nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring system measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.