The CVP PRIN ACCT OFFICER of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CVP PRIN ACCT OFFICER of FedEx (FDX – Research Report), John Merino, sold shares of FDX for $2.73M.

Based on FedEx’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $21.51 billion and quarterly net profit of $892 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.49 billion and had a net profit of $315 million. The company has a one-year high of $305.66 and a one-year low of $103.40. FDX’s market cap is $70.8 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.40.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $330.00, reflecting a -17.8% downside.

Founded in 1971, FedEx Corp. is a multinational delivery services company based in Tennessee. It provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the FedEx brand.