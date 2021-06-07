The CTO & VP Optical Transport of Cogent Comms (NASDAQ: CCOI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CTO & VP Optical Transport of Cogent Comms (CCOI – Research Report), Raymond Kummer, sold shares of CCOI for $184.8K.

In addition to Raymond Kummer, 4 other CCOI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cogent Comms’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $147 million and quarterly net profit of $18.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $141 million and had a net profit of $9.23 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.96 and a one-year low of $53.20. CCOI’s market cap is $3.59 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 228.70.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.20, reflecting a -12.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cogent Comms has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications services. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.