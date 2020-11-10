The CTO of Zillow Group Class C is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CTO of Zillow Group Class C (Z – Research Report), David Beitel, exercised options to sell 1,538 Z shares at $30.75 a share, for a total transaction value of $176.9K.

Based on Zillow Group Class C’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $768 million and GAAP net loss of -$84,448,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $600 million and had a GAAP net loss of $71.98 million. The company has a one-year high of $119.47 and a one-year low of $20.04. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.21.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.00, reflecting a -9.2% downside.

Zillow Inc provides vital information about homes, real estate listings & mortgages through its website & mobile applications, enabling homeowners, buyers, sellers etc to connect with real estate & mortgage professionals best suited to meet their needs.