The CTO of Seagen is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CTO of Seagen (SGEN – Research Report), Vaughn Himes, exercised options to buy 2,156 SGEN shares at $46.37 a share, for a total transaction value of $99.97K.

Following Vaughn Himes’ last SGEN Buy transaction on June 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 119.1%. Following this transaction Vaughn Himes’ holding in the company was increased by 1.21% to a total of $33.69 million.

The company has a one-year high of $202.60 and a one-year low of $133.20. SGEN’s market cap is $34.14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -97.60. Currently, Seagen has an average volume of 234.72K.

Eight different firms, including Berenberg Bank and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $192.50, reflecting a -3.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Seagen has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vaughn Himes’ trades have generated a -0.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Washington-based Seagen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which is focused on developing and commercializing innovative, empowered monoclonal antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev.