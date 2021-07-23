The CTO of Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) is Selling Shares

Today, the CTO of Netgear (NTGR – Research Report), Mark G. Merrill, sold shares of NTGR for $147.4K.

Following Mark G. Merrill’s last NTGR Sell transaction on January 13, 2011, the stock climbed by 10.4%.

Based on Netgear’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $318 million and quarterly net profit of $22.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $230 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.38 and a one-year low of $27.17. Currently, Netgear has an average volume of 419.97K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.67, reflecting a -14.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Netgear has been negative according to 154 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark G. Merrill’s trades have generated a -31.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

NETGEAR, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks. The Small & Medium Business segment focuses on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, wireless LAN, storage, and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price. The company was founded by Patrick C. S. Lo and Mark G. Merrill on January 8, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.