The CTO of Maxlinear is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CTO of Maxlinear (MXL – Research Report), Curtis Ling, exercised options to buy 19,250 MXL shares at $9.23 a share, for a total transaction value of $177.7K.

This recent transaction increases Curtis Ling’s holding in the company by 1.97% to a total of $32.57 million.

Based on Maxlinear’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $195 million and GAAP net loss of -$24,672,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.05 and a one-year low of $10.20. Currently, Maxlinear has an average volume of 525.82K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.29, reflecting a -23.4% downside. Five different firms, including Craig-Hallum and Needham, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $100.6K worth of MXL shares and purchased $177.7K worth of MXL shares. The insider sentiment on Maxlinear has been negative according to 121 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.