The CTO of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is Buying Shares

Today, the CTO of HubSpot (HUBS – Research Report), Dharmesh Shah, bought shares of HUBS for $4.98M.

Following this transaction Dharmesh Shah’s holding in the company was increased by 2.48% to a total of $224 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $186 million and GAAP net loss of $10.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $144 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $207.98 and a one-year low of $108.95. Currently, HubSpot has an average volume of 651.63K.

Eight different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on HubSpot has been positive according to 96 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.