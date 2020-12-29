The CTO of Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CTO of Herman Miller (MLHR – Research Report), Jeffrey Kurburski, sold shares of MLHR for $37.47K.

The company has a one-year high of $42.26 and a one-year low of $14.39. Currently, Herman Miller has an average volume of 476.90K. MLHR’s market cap is $2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -192.10.

Herman Miller, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate. The North America Contract segment includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture and textile products for work-related settings throughout the United States and Canada. The International Contract segment covers operations in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific geographic regions. The Retail segment focuses on the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third party retail distributors. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated expenses related to general corporate functions including certain legal, executive, corporate finance, information technology, administrative, and acquisition-related costs. The company was founded by Dirk Jan de Pree in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, MI.