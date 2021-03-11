The CTO of Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) is Selling Shares

On March 10, the CTO of Akamai (AKAM – Research Report), Robert Blumofe, sold shares of AKAM for $985.3K.

Following Robert Blumofe’s last AKAM Sell transaction on February 18, 2016, the stock climbed by 43.1%. In addition to Robert Blumofe, 3 other AKAM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Akamai’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $846 million and quarterly net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $772 million and had a net profit of $119 million. The company has a one-year high of $124.91 and a one-year low of $75.18. AKAM’s market cap is $15.73 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 50.60.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $125.70, reflecting a -22.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Akamai has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Blumofe’s trades have generated a -15.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products offers web and mobile performance solutions, cloud security solutions, enterprise solutions, network operator solutions, media delivery solutions and services and support solutions. It also engages in content delivery network, or CDN, services to make the Internet fast, reliable and secure. The company was founded by Frank Thomson Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel Mark Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.