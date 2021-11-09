The CTO of Aehr Test Systems is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CTO of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR – Research Report), David Hendrickson, exercised options to sell 25,000 AEHR shares at $2.10 a share, for a total transaction value of $627K.

Following David Hendrickson’s last AEHR Sell transaction on September 30, 2021, the stock climbed by 10.0%. In addition to David Hendrickson, 10 other AEHR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Aehr Test Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.65 million and quarterly net profit of $696K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 million and had a net profit of $107K. The company has a one-year high of $27.09 and a one-year low of $1.28. AEHR’s market cap is $628 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -428.70.

The insider sentiment on Aehr Test Systems has been negative according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.