The CTO of 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CTO of 8X8 (EGHT – Research Report), Bryan R. Martin, sold shares of EGHT for $1.37M.

Following Bryan R. Martin’s last EGHT Sell transaction on February 02, 2018, the stock climbed by 3.1%. In addition to Bryan R. Martin, one other EGHT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on 8X8’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $119 million and GAAP net loss of $47.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.67 and a one-year low of $16.62. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.6347.

The insider sentiment on 8X8 has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. Its solutions include industry and business solutions for collections, education, government healthcare, high tech, insurance, call center, call center software, network optimization, and international calls. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.