The CSO of Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CSO of Vulcan Materials (VMC – Research Report), Stanley Bass, sold shares of VMC for $3.17M.

Following Stanley Bass’ last VMC Sell transaction on February 14, 2017, the stock climbed by 62.9%. In addition to Stanley Bass, 2 other VMC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Vulcan Materials’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion and quarterly net profit of $195 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.32 billion and had a net profit of $210 million. The company has a one-year high of $194.17 and a one-year low of $119.68. VMC’s market cap is $23.92 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.50.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $203.86, reflecting a -10.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Vulcan Materials has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vulcan Materials Co. engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee and Western markets. The Asphalt segment produces and sells asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment produces calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries with calcium carbonate material mined at the Brooksville quarry. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.