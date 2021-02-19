The CSO of Myriad Genetics is Exercising Options

On February 17 it was reported that the CSO of Myriad Genetics (MYGN – Research Report), Jerry Lanchbury, exercised options to sell 80,000 MYGN shares at $18.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.38M. The options were close to expired and Jerry Lanchbury disposed stocks.

The company has a one-year high of $31.00 and a one-year low of $9.24. MYGN’s market cap is $2.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.50.

The insider sentiment on Myriad Genetics has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services such as finance, human resources, legal, and information technology. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.