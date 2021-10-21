The CRO of Truist Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CRO of Truist Financial (TFC – Research Report), Clarke Starnes, exercised options to sell 37,565 TFC shares at $38.22 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.35M.

Following Clarke Starnes’ last TFC Sell transaction on February 22, 2018, the stock climbed by 15.9%. In addition to Clarke Starnes, 2 other TFC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Truist Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.65 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.66 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.57 billion and had a net profit of $1.14 billion. The company has a one-year high of $63.89 and a one-year low of $40.05. TFC’s market cap is $85.27 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.70.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.90, reflecting a -4.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $13.48M worth of TFC shares and purchased $7.98M worth of TFC shares. The insider sentiment on Truist Financial has been negative according to 80 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Truist Financial Corporation was formed in December 2019 following the merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks. It is the sixth largest commercial bank in the United States. The firm has three operating business segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth (CB&W), Corporate and Commercial Banking (C&CB) and Insurance Holdings (IH). The CB&W unit offers retail community banking, wealth, mortgage banking and dealer retail services. Under the C&CB division, it provides services such as corporate, investment and commercial community banking. The IH segment offers property and casualty insurance, life insurance surety coverage, employee benefits, title insurance, commercial and retail insurance premium finance.