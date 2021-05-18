The CRO of Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) is Selling Shares

On May 17, the CRO of Assured Guaranty (AGO – Research Report), Howard Albert, sold shares of AGO for $2.31M.

Following Howard Albert’s last AGO Sell transaction on September 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.6%.

Based on Assured Guaranty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $156 million and quarterly net profit of $11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78 million and had a GAAP net loss of $55 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.28 and a one-year low of $18.45. Currently, Assured Guaranty has an average volume of 360.39K.

The insider sentiment on Assured Guaranty has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. Its businesses include public, global infrastructure and structured finance, and reinsurance and specialty insurance. The company was founded in August 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.