The Corporate SVP of Broadridge Financial Solutions is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Corporate SVP of Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR – Research Report), Robert Schifellite, exercised options to sell 26,000 BR shares at $36.97 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.29M.

Following Robert Schifellite’s last BR Sell transaction on May 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.8%. In addition to Robert Schifellite, 5 other BR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion and quarterly net profit of $167 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.22 billion and had a net profit of $172 million. The company has a one-year high of $136.99 and a one-year low of $81.90. BR’s market cap is $14.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.70.

The insider sentiment on Broadridge Financial Solutions has been negative according to 116 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions; and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.