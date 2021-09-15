The Corporate Secretary of OrganiMax Nutrient (Other OTC: BNRJF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Corporate Secretary of OrganiMax Nutrient (BNRJF – Research Report), Gordon J Fretwell, bought shares of BNRJF for $12.5K.

Following this transaction Gordon J Fretwell’s holding in the company was increased by 429% to a total of $70.34K.

Currently, OrganiMax Nutrient has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on OrganiMax Nutrient has been neutral according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

OrganiMax Nutrient Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Canada, and Mexico geographical segments. The company was founded on July 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.