The Corporate Secretary of Canada Cobalt Works is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Corporate Secretary of Canada Cobalt Works (CCWOF – Research Report), Tina Whyte, exercised options to sell 50,000 CCWOF shares for a total transaction value of $31.39K.

This is Whyte’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on SSMLF back in February 2019

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 70.76. Currently, Canada Cobalt Works has an average volume of 162.90K. The company has a one-year high of $0.57 and a one-year low of $0.18.

Canada Cobalt Works, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of silver, cobalt, and other metal ores. Its projects include Castle Silver, Beaver Silver, Violet Silver, and Golden Corridor. The company was founded by Jennifer L. Boyle and Pamela D. Strand on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.