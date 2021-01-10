The Corporate Secretary of Aztec Minerals (Other OTC: AZZTF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Corporate Secretary of Aztec Minerals (AZZTF – Research Report), Stewart Leroy Lockwood, sold shares of AZZTF for $9,000.

In addition to Stewart Leroy Lockwood, one other AZZTF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

AZZTF’s market cap is $18.47 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -15.10. Currently, Aztec Minerals has an average volume of 185.54K. The company has a one-year high of $0.53 and a one-year low of $0.03.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $52K worth of AZZTF shares and purchased $23.5K worth of AZZTF shares. The insider sentiment on Aztec Minerals has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aztec Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on mineral property interests in Mexico. It holds interest in Cervantes and Tombstone projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.