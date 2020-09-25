The Corporate & Investor Relations of Harmony Gold Mining Co is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Corporate & Investor Relations of Harmony Gold Mining Co (HGMCF – Research Report), Marian Van Der Walt, exercised options to sell 2,981 HGMCF shares for a total transaction value of $276.7K.

In addition to Marian Van Der Walt, 5 other HGMCF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Marian Van Der Walt’s last HGMCF Sell transaction on February 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $6.65 and a one-year low of $2.15.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines and open-pit operation, sales and financial management, and land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.