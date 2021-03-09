The Corporate Communications of Anglo American is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Corporate Communications of Anglo American (AAUKF – Research Report), Anik Michaud, exercised options to sell 43,945 AAUKF shares for a total transaction value of $1.3M.

Following Anik Michaud’s last AAUKF Sell transaction on March 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 21.6%. In addition to Anik Michaud, 10 other AAUKF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $41.94 and a one-year low of $12.56. Currently, Anglo American has an average volume of 21.27K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.86, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Anglo American has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other. Its portfolio of mining businesses includes span bulk commodities, including iron ore and manganese, metallurgical coal and thermal coal, base metals and minerals, copper, nickel, niobium and phosphates, and precious metals and minerals. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.